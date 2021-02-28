Leak suggests Samsung is working on two new AR Glasses

Pretty much all tech companies are exploring virtual and augmented reality in some form or another, and Samsung has been no different. The company has been toying with the idea of AR glasses for a few years now but has never unveiled anything that could be considered potentially game-changing in this space. A leak from reliable source Walking Cat featuring two new concept videos (via The Verge) reveals that Samsung could be onto something big with its latest concept.

The new Samsung Glasses shown off in these videos appear to have the ability to perform some practical features. It appears that Samsung is working on two versions of its glasses, one called the Glasses Lite which will focus on projection and another, simply titled Glasses, which appears to offer a full AR experience for the user.