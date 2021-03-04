A very fuzzy Elden Ring video has leaked, maybe

Since its debut at E3 2019, From Software’s Dark Souls-but-with-ponies has been a consistent no-show at every subsequent games event, prompting speculation that the project is vapourware or cancelled or perhaps even some sort of mass hallucination. Until now.

Multiple off-screen videos of Elden Ring gameplay have apparently been circulating via confidential online channels for some time, according to Eurogamer, but were published on Twitter this week so now everybody knows – that’s assuming these are the same videos, however, because if so, nobody’s telling. Real or not? You decide. The Elden Ring News YouTube channel has compiled them into one video for your convenience.