South African Valorant League 2021 details announced

South African tournament organizer Flying Shotgun, has announced the South African Valorant League for 2021. Teams can sign up right now, and if you are looking for more details, we've got you covered.

South African Valorant League 2021 details

First up, this is a 5v5 tournament, so you will need your Valorant squad. Registration is completely free. You can head on over to the league's BattleFy page right now to register.

Flying Shotgun explains:

"SAVL will be a yearly league, broken up into 4 stages where teams battle it out to get the top spots on the ladder. At the end of the year, the Havoc tournament will be held to crown the best team as the kings or queens of SAVL 2021. The aim is to grow the scene, with this in mind we’ll allow new teams to join in on the action during the grace period between each stage."

The top four teams from the ladder will be invited to the Havoc Tournament. After all four legs finish up, a qualifiers tournament will also be held open to all teams. The top four teams from this qualifier will also earn a spot in the Havoc tournament.

Important dates are:

Sign-ups for leg 1 open: 26/02/2021 to 5/03/2021 12:00

Stage 1 - 08/03/2021 - 4/04/2021

Stage 2 - 19/04/2021 - 16/05/2021

Stage 3 - 31/05/2021 to 27/06/2021

Stage 4 - 12/07/2021 to 08/08/2021

Qualifiers: 30/08/2021 - TBA

Havoc Tournament - TBA

While there is no prize pool confirmed at the time of writing, the South African Valorant League is a great way to practice some competitive Valorant. The tournament organizers also note that if they do get sponsors, an announcement will be made.

Flying Shotgun aims to help build the scenes of smaller competitive FPS titles in the country. Give them a follow on Twitter, and join the South African Valorant League Discord.