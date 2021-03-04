GamersLIVE

Esports

South African Valorant League 2021 details announced

04 March 2021 - 22:25 By Wessel Minnie
Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games, for Microsoft Windows.
Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games, for Microsoft Windows.
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer Flying Shotgun, has announced the South African Valorant League for 2021. Teams can sign up right now, and if you are looking for more details, we've got you covered.

South African Valorant League 2021 details

First up, this is a 5v5 tournament, so you will need your Valorant squad. Registration is completely free. You can head on over to the league's BattleFy page right now to register.

Flying Shotgun explains:

"SAVL will be a yearly league, broken up into 4 stages where teams battle it out to get the top spots on the ladder. At the end of the year, the Havoc tournament will be held to crown the best team as the kings or queens of SAVL 2021. The aim is to grow the scene, with this in mind we’ll allow new teams to join in on the action during the grace period between each stage."

The top four teams from the ladder will be invited to the Havoc Tournament. After all four legs finish up, a qualifiers tournament will also be held open to all teams. The top four teams from this qualifier will also earn a spot in the Havoc tournament.

Important dates are:
  • Sign-ups for leg 1 open: 26/02/2021 to 5/03/2021 12:00
  • Stage 1 - 08/03/2021 - 4/04/2021
  • Stage 2 - 19/04/2021 - 16/05/2021
  • Stage 3 - 31/05/2021 to 27/06/2021
  • Stage 4 - 12/07/2021 to 08/08/2021
  • Qualifiers: 30/08/2021 - TBA
  • Havoc Tournament - TBA

While there is no prize pool confirmed at the time of writing, the South African Valorant League is a great way to practice some competitive Valorant. The tournament organizers also note that if they do get sponsors, an announcement will be made.

Flying Shotgun aims to help build the scenes of smaller competitive FPS titles in the country. Give them a follow on Twitter, and join the South African Valorant League Discord.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Bungie has big plans to expand Destiny into other media and create new IP

Change is on the cards at Destiny developer Bungie, as it looks towards the future and starts putting its eggs into more than just a single 1360 ...
News
1 week ago

Monarch CS:GO Showdown: A mixed teams tournament with R11,000 on the line

South African tournament organizer Monarch already impressed this month with the Apex Legends Celebrity Cup.
News
1 week ago

Viking survival game hits Steam’s top five most-played

Released into Steam’s Early Access at the beginning of the month, Valheim is currently battling for third place against PUBG and it doesn’t even ...
News
2 weeks ago

Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  2. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  4. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X