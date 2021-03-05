Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch next week, so check out some gameplay

Since Switch players will be joining Apex Legends in the middle of Season 8, they will be getting 30 free Battle Pass levels, double XP for the first two weeks, and a limited-time Legendary Pathfinder skin. The Switch port will also feature crossplay at launch. Don’t ask me how that’s going to work, but I assume it will follow the current system in which console players only match with PC opponents if there is a PC player in their squad.

Although, that does mean you might match up against Xbox and PlayStation players which will be… interesting, considering the performance differences. I say this knowing full well that I’ll probably get massacred by a Switch player on day one.

The Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port is due to release on 9 March and, according to Nintendo, it’s going to be about a 30GB download, at least.