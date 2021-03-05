Mercedes-Benz ATK League of Legends Championship announced

On 12 February 2021, history was made as Mercedes-Benz South Africa and ATK Arena announced a first-of-its-kind, three-year partnership. Alongside this announcement came the Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 for Sim Racing fans. Now, the next big tournament has been announced, and it is called the Mercedes-Benz ATK League of Legends Championship.

Mercedes-Benz ATK LoL Championship details

First and foremost, you can go ahead and register your League of Legends team for free on the tournament's FACEIT page. There's also a Google document detailing the registration process. There's a good reason you should enter as soon as you see this because the tournament only has 20 spots open, and they are filling quite quickly. Registrations close on 14 March 2021 at 17:00 SAST.

While registration is free, there's a whopping R50,000 in prize money up for grabs, which should drive any South African team out there to enter as soon as possible.

The prize pool distribution is:

1st place - R20,000

2nd place - R12,000

3rd place - R7,000

4th place - R5,000

5th place - R2,000

6th place - R2,000

7th place - R1,000

8th place - R1,000

The tournament will begin with a group stage on 15 March and run until 15 May. A total of 9 rounds will be played in this round-robin group stage format, and the top four teams of each group will advance to the playoffs. During stage 1 of the playoffs, which takes place from 29 to 30 May 2021, eight teams will compete in a double-elimination format.

Stage 2 of the playoffs for the Mercedes-Benz ATK League of Legends Championship will be a LAN event. It will feature the top four teams in the remaining playoffs matches. The remaining playoffs matches at the time will include Winners Bracket Final, Losers Bracket Semi Final, Losers Bracket Final and Championship Final. Stage 2 will take place from 5 to 6 June 2021.

Follow ATK Arena on Twitter for more updates regarding the tournament, or join them on their Discord channel.