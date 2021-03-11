GamersLIVE

Bethesda officially belongs to Microsoft now

11 March 2021 - 11:47 By Christine King
ZeniMax Media Inc. is an American video game holding company based in Rockville, Maryland, and founded in 1999. The company owns id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, publisher Bethesda Softworks with its Bethesda Game Studios and ZeniMax Online Studios.
Image: Supplied

Microsoft has finalised its acquisition of ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks and confirmed that some new titles will be Xbox and PC exclusives.

With the acquisition of ZeniMax, Microsoft now owns a lot of game studios (23 first-party ones, to be exact). You probably know Bethesda, the studio behind mega-hits like the Elder Scrolls and Fallout (post-Fallout 2) franchises, but their sub-studios include Arkane (Dishonored), MachineGames (Wolfenstein), and id Software (DOOM). So, you can expect a lot of new additions to the Xbox Game Pass and, yes, some new titles will be Xbox and PC exclusives.

With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.

The move is not particularly scandalous, PlayStation has a number of exclusives that Xbox players will likely never get to experience. It would be a bit cruel to lock PS players out of the Elder Scrolls or Fallout franchises going forward, though. I guess we’ll find out when the future happens.

Alongside the announcement, Bethesda shared a look back at the past 35 years. You can check out the little nostalgia trip below:

Since 1986, we’ve grown. We started out in a small basement in Maryland and have grown to studios around the world. But our journey is just getting started.

