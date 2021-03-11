Rainbow Six Siege Open & Pro Series Season 2 announced by Mettlestate

South African Rainbow Six Siege players are in for a treat later this month, as both the Open & Pro Series for Season 2 from Mettlestate kicks off. This follows a successful first season which took place last year. Here's what you need to know about Mettlestate's Rainbow Six Siege Open & Pro Series Season 2.

R6 Siege Open & Pro Series Season 2 details

The Rainbow 6 Open and Pro Series will be played on PC. The top 12 teams from the previous season are already in the Pro Series. The Open Series is, well, open to all teams who want to enter. Registration is free of charge, and you can head on over to the Rainbow Six Siege Open Series for Season 2 page to register.

Registrations close on 15 March 2021, and the league will start on the same day. The end date for the league is 11 April 2021. Both the Open and Pro Series have the same dates. In the Pro Series, however, there's a prize pool of R5,000 up for grabs

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R2,500

2nd place - R1,500

3rd place - R1,000

The top two teams from the Rainbow Six Siege Open Series Season 2 will claim spots in the next Pro Series season. On the other side of the coin, the bottom two teams from the Pro Series will be relegated to the Open Series for the next season. Both leagues will have a round-robin group stage format with best-of-one matches.

The top four teams from each group will make it through to the Grand Finals. Teams will then be placed in a double-elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three in the bracket, with the exception of the finals, which is best-of-five. The final stage will take place from 10 to 11 April 2021.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.