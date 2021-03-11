Ready your rocks, Rust is coming soon to a console near you

It’s time for console players to get naked and afraid as Rust makes its way to Xbox and PlayStation.

Officially released for PC in 2018 (having gone into Early Access in 2013), and currently one of the top ten most-played games on Steam, Rust is a multiplayer-only survival game similar to DayZ, but without the zombies. Players spawn into the post-apocalyptic world with only a rock and a torch to their name. From then on it’s a scramble to gather food and other resources so that you might stand a chance of surviving the many threats to your existence, including other players who probably already have guns and whose only desire is to do bloody murder on anything that moves.

And you could be up against up to 100 other players. Statistically, some of them might not try to kill you, but teaming up with a few friends is always recommended. Plus, you’ll need them if you want to start your own junk yard band.

Rust has seen a recent resurgence in popularity due to a number of high-profile streamers, including Shroud, XQc, Disguised Toast, and Pokimane, playing together on a private server, turning their adventures in survival into entertainment for the masses.

Xbox and PlayStation players will be getting in on the Rust action some time around May/June this year.