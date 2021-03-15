GamersLIVE

This $11,000 gold-plated PS5 is slightly cheaper than buying a regular one from a scalper

15 March 2021 - 13:42 By Darryn Bonthuys
Customised completely in genuine 24k Gold this luxury limited edition PlayStation PS5 game console comes complete lightning-fast disc loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback with adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.
Customised completely in genuine 24k Gold this luxury limited edition PlayStation PS5 game console comes complete lightning-fast disc loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback with adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.
Image: Supplied

The PlayStation 5 has a design that just screams next-gen. Exotic curves, shapes, and a heft that makes it look massively different from the previous models have all resulted in a console that looks dead sexy. Could it look even more eye-catching though? Absolutely, and if you’ve got $11,000 to spare, then a gold-plated PS5 is probably right up your alley.

Retailer Truly Exquisite has started selling the rare-to-find consoles again, but with a shell that is roughly a thousand times more ostentatious than the current white plastic which protects the precious hardware inside. For $11,000, you’ll get the gold console, matching gold-plated DualSense controllers, and also a 3D Pulse Headset that looks like it belongs in Goldmember’s living room. Isn’t that beaut?

Who would pay such an outrageous sum for a PS5? A YouTuber of course. And to add to Miniminter’s vast fortune, here’s his video below:

IT FINALLY ARRIVED!

Truly Exquisite is only making 250 of these gold-plated PS5s if you’re in the market for spending around R165,000 on one of these bundles. At least it’s cheaper than what scalpers are currently charging. Stock has been limited ever since the PS5 launched globally, although local supplies are arriving soon if you’ve been unable to grab one yet. As usual you’ll need to be quick, because grabbing a PS5 here is case of fastest fingers first.

 
 

Scalpers have of course been a plague since they started grabbing all available stock, and right now the bastards are sleeping comfortably as its estimated that worldwide, the fiends have made close to $60 million in profit. Numerous solutions have been proposed so far, and with the gold-played PS5 above, at least you know anyone buying that console likely won’t be putting it back up for sale the second they walk out of the shop.

If you’re rich enough to buy a gold-plated PS5, you’re likely rich enough to not have to worry about needing to resell it to make a quick buck.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Ready your rocks, Rust is coming soon to a console near you

Officially released for PC in 2018 (having gone into Early Access in 2013), and currently one of the top ten most-played games on Steam, Rust is a ...
News
4 days ago

Inspire Africa launches its Virtual Drone Simulator Racing League for school kids

Local education development org Inspire Africa has opened signups for its 2021 Inspire Drone League in collaboration with the Electronic Sports ...
News
6 days ago

Microsoft is making holographic meetings a reality with Microsoft Mesh

Microsoft has been working on augmented reality devices for a long time, but the biggest hurdle encountered is that they haven’t really found too ...
News
6 days ago

Mercedes-Benz ATK League of Legends Championship announced

The tournament will begin with a group stage on 15 March and run until 15 May. A total of 9 rounds will be played in this round-robin group stage ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  3. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  4. ANC caucus backs line on Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but 'rebels' object News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X