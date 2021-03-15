This $11,000 gold-plated PS5 is slightly cheaper than buying a regular one from a scalper

The PlayStation 5 has a design that just screams next-gen. Exotic curves, shapes, and a heft that makes it look massively different from the previous models have all resulted in a console that looks dead sexy. Could it look even more eye-catching though? Absolutely, and if you’ve got $11,000 to spare, then a gold-plated PS5 is probably right up your alley.

Retailer Truly Exquisite has started selling the rare-to-find consoles again, but with a shell that is roughly a thousand times more ostentatious than the current white plastic which protects the precious hardware inside. For $11,000, you’ll get the gold console, matching gold-plated DualSense controllers, and also a 3D Pulse Headset that looks like it belongs in Goldmember’s living room. Isn’t that beaut?

Who would pay such an outrageous sum for a PS5? A YouTuber of course. And to add to Miniminter’s vast fortune, here’s his video below: