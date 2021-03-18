GamersLIVE

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy appears on Microsoft Store

18 March 2021 - 11:03 By Darryn Bonthuys
Tomb Raider, also known as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider between 2001 and 2008, is a media franchise that originated with an action-adventure video game series created by British gaming company Core Design.
2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, and what better way to celebrate than to look back at the past and make a quick buck off of it? As spotted on ResetEra on the Microsoft Store, it looks like the most recent and grittiest trilogy of Tomb Raider games are making a comeback, this time as a buffet collection that collects Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider,

“Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games,” reads the listing.

This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

 
 

With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become.

That’s a lot of content. Tomb Raider 2013 had a number of extra skins and multiplayer maps added after it first launched, while Rise of the Tomb Raider featured extra story content such as Cold Darkness Awakened and Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch. Shadow of the Tomb Raider featured challenge tomb The Forge and a lot of story DLC that ranged from traditional tomb raiding in The Pillar and The Nightmare to a decent climax in The Path Home.

News of this bundle comes from Microsoft slipping up, but with 25th-anniversary celebrations scheduled for the rest of the year, official confirmation should be right around the corner.

