COD: Mobile Super Cup with R5,000 up for grabs this weekend

19 March 2021 - 14:58 By Wessel Minnie
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. Starting out in 2003, it first focused on games set in World War II.
South African tournament organizer Mettlestate is hosting the first of their bi-weekly Super Cups with R5,000 on the line this weekend. It is called the COD: Mobile Super Cup which local squads definitely shouldn't miss out on. Here's what you need to know about the COD: Mobile Super Cup.

COD: Mobile Super Cup details

The COD: Mobile Super Cup will, of course, only be played on mobile devices. Registration is open and will close this Saturday, 20 March at 10:00 SAST. The tournament will begin two hours later at 12:00 on the same day. You can head on over to the tournament's dedicated page on Mettlestate to sign up.

This is a 5v5 tournament, so players will need to bring their squads along for the tournament. Registration is completely free and there's a prize pool of R5,000 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R2,500
  • 2nd place - R1,500
  • 3rd place - R1,000

The COD: Mobile Super Cup from Mettlestate will be played in the Search & Destroy game mode. Matches will all be best-of-one, with the exception of the finals, which is a best-of-three affair.

The tournament will feature a single-elimination bracket format. All teams must reside or be based in Sub-Saharan Africa to participate.

The game settings are:
  • Round Win Limit: 6
  • Round Time Limit: 90 seconds
  • Number of Spectators Allowed: NO
  • Room Password: N/A
  • Allow Invite: Yes

This will no doubt be an exciting tournament to enter for South African COD: Mobile teams. For those who don't know, COD: Mobile Season 2 entitled Day of Reckoning recently released, and we shared the best AS VAL (new weapon) competitive loadout for players to try out.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

