GamersLIVE

Esports

Extra Salt now ahead of Cloud9 in CS:GO World Rankings

19 March 2021 - 14:55 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.
Image: Supplied

We've been following the CS:GO esports exploits of Johnny "⁠JT⁠" Theodosiou, Aran "⁠Sonic⁠" Groesbeek and coach Tiaan "⁠T.c⁠" Coertzen since their ATK Arena days (and Bravado Gaming before that). The team joined Cloud9's international CS:GO roster and we interviewed T.c. back in January 2020.

Last year, Cloud9 announced they would be rebuilding their CS:GO roster, and following some incidents, the player contracts were terminated. Then, in December last year, the ex-Cloud9 players joined the North American organization Extra Salt.

Extra Salt tops Cloud9

The current Extra Salt roster includes previous Cloud9 players JT, oSee and Sonic as well as their coach T.c. In this week's HLTV World Rankings update, it was revealed that Extra Salt is now ranked above the current Cloud9 team.

Extra Salt sits in 21st place following their win at DreamHack Open March North America, while Cloud9's Colossus has dropped to 26th place.

Keep in mind that Cloud9 threw a whole lot of money at their new CS:GO roster. This includes one of the biggest signings in CS:GO esports history with 24-year-old Danish player, Patrick "⁠es3tag⁠" Hansen on a three-year contract worth roughly R35 million.

Following Extra Salt's win, Sonic was asked about the chance of his team surpassing Cloud9 in the rankings, and he simply said: "Expected".

While one should never relish in the misfortune of others, for many of our readers the success of the South Africans is the real news here. The team with South African players, who were removed from Cloud9 when "The Colossus" formed, now sits comfortably ahead of their previous organization.

It goes to show that throwing millions of Dollars at a team doesn't necessarily bring success.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Rainbow Six Siege Open & Pro Series Season 2 announced by Mettlestate

South African Rainbow Six Siege players are in for a treat later this month, as both the Open & Pro Series for Season 2 from Mettlestate kicks off.
News
1 week ago

Mercedes-Benz ATK League of Legends Championship announced

The tournament will begin with a group stage on 15 March and run until 15 May. A total of 9 rounds will be played in this round-robin group stage ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bravado Gaming returns to CS:GO with a new roster

Bravado Gaming announced their return to CS:GO on Twitter this week, with a new roster two years after Project Destiny.
News
2 weeks ago

South African Valorant League 2021 details announced

South African tournament organizer Flying Shotgun, has announced the South African Valorant League for 2021.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa
  3. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X