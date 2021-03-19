Fortnite is now a crafting survival game in Season 6 Primal, because of course it is

Survival games, so hot right now. Fortnite’s Zero Point has been sealed, but a mysterious pulse has wiped out all of the advanced tech on the Island. It’s time to scavenge for your lives. Let the hunt begin!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Primal starts today and things are looking a little different. A new Primal Biome has spread across the Island, full of mysterious forces, wolves, and chickens that you’re going to need if you have any hope of surviving. Loot the surrounding wildlife and remaining technology for resources in order to craft new weapons on the run. If you’re not up for wolf murder, you can always tame them and create a wolf army of your very own, just be on the lookout for newer, even more deadly predators as the Season progresses.

If you’re not having any looting luck, seek out the new Bunker Chests for a handy rare to legendary weapon cache that could make all the difference. And, obviously, there’s a new Battle Pass that includes new outfits for characters including Agent Jones, Lara Croft, Raven, and Tarana, and a return of 1500 V-Bucks, should you complete it (that’s 550 more V-Bucks than you would have spent to get it).