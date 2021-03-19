Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play

Xbox Game Pass on its own is a terrific service on console, although the PC side of the equation has felt a touch lighter in recent memory. The good news this week is that PC subscribers will be able to dip their toes into an expanded catalogue of games, as EA Play is finally being rolled into Game Pass. The upgrade will go live on March 18 (Today!) at 2PM PT, which translates to shut I’m sleeping it’s 11 PM already.

Beyond it arriving way past my bedtime, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the Ultimate tier will get access to a pretty chunky library of EA games that’s made up of classic and a fair number of recent games. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat are some examples here, although if you’re into sportsball there’s also FIFA, Madden, and UFC. UFC counts as sports ball because of my illegal techniques that got me banned from the octagon.

To use EA Play with Game Pass on PC, players will need to download the EA Desktop app, sign in or create an account, and then link it to their Xbox account. Once done, you’ll be good to go. Here’s a video explaining the whole process if you need visual aids: