Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play
Xbox Game Pass on its own is a terrific service on console, although the PC side of the equation has felt a touch lighter in recent memory. The good news this week is that PC subscribers will be able to dip their toes into an expanded catalogue of games, as EA Play is finally being rolled into Game Pass. The upgrade will go live on March 18 (Today!) at 2PM PT, which translates to shut I’m sleeping it’s 11 PM already.
Beyond it arriving way past my bedtime, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the Ultimate tier will get access to a pretty chunky library of EA games that’s made up of classic and a fair number of recent games. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat are some examples here, although if you’re into sportsball there’s also FIFA, Madden, and UFC. UFC counts as sports ball because of my illegal techniques that got me banned from the octagon.
To use EA Play with Game Pass on PC, players will need to download the EA Desktop app, sign in or create an account, and then link it to their Xbox account. Once done, you’ll be good to go. Here’s a video explaining the whole process if you need visual aids:
Join Megan Spurr, Community Lead for Xbox Game Pass, on a walkthrough of the EA Play for PC experience with Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Now is as good as time as ever to hop into Xbox Game Pass, as the service recently made good on its Zenimax acquisition and added a chunky 20 games to the library that includes plenty of Doom, Dishonored, and Wolfenstein. If you are planning on joining, here’s a quick highlight list of EA Play games that will be available as well:
- Command & Conquer Remastered
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- FIFA 20
- Sea of Solitude
- Anthem (How did this get here)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Titanfall 2
- Battlefield V
- Madden 20
- Unravel Two
- A Way Out
- Fe
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- The Sims 4
- Unravel
- SimCity
- Crysis trilogy
- Mass Effect trilogy
- Dead Space
- Spore (Remember making penis aliens?)
- Command & Conquer 3 (The BEST one, shut up Generals fans)
That just reminded me, when the heck are we getting a Bad Company 3 game in the Battlefield series? C’mon, it has been long enough!