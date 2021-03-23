Everywhere is basically OASIS from Ready Player One

At least that’s what it seems like Build a Rocket Boy is trying to do with the upcoming game that we know very little about.

All we have, so far, is a website and a couple of interviews to go on, but Everywhere (styled with a backwards E on the end that I’m not cool enough to achieve) already has a solid fan-following. This is mostly due to the fact that former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies is the leader of Build a Rocket Boy, the development studio behind Everywhere.

According to the 2017 press release, Everywhere is a “next generation experience”.

Our goal is to create a platform where players can be entertained, and also entertain others while blurring the lines between reality, and a simulated world.

An interview with Polygon revealed that Everywhere intends to be “less restrictive than other games”, a place to create multiple narratives and let players “really live out their fantasies”. More than a game, Everywhere will also function “like a social network”. If that sounds familiar, it’s pretty much what OASIS is in Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One – a globally networked virtual reality world that replaces the real world for most of humanity in the not-too-distant future.

And there’s a whole community of fans squeezing the internet for more information, finding clues in everything from job ads to patent registrations. Their findings suggest VR integration and the ability to buy real-world objects from within the game, as well as broadcast media content like film, music, and game streams, all tied together with a companion app so you never have to leave Everywhere, not really, because it’s EVERYWHERE.

Everywhere is due to launch some time towards the end of 2021, but, given the ambitious nature of the project, maybe manage your expectations.