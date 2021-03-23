PlayStation’s next drop of Play at Home freebies includes Horizon Zero Dawn
Sony has announced a new compilation of ten Play at Home indie and VR games available from the end of this month, with an extra-special bonus – Guerrilla Games’ 2017 post-apocalyptic robo-dino-’em-up Horizon Zero Dawn. Don’t miss this one, kids.
Debuted in April 2020, the pandemic-approved Play at Home program features a selection of games that are totally free for PlayStation gamers – no PS Plus subscription required! – to keep forever. Just remember to claim them before time’s up.
Besides the obviously must-get, no-excuses Horizon Zero Dawn, don’t skip Giant Squid Studios’ dreamy cosmic swim-sim Abzû and, if you’ve got PSVR, Polyarc’s almost-too-adorable-to-even-exist-it-makes-me-so-mad-omg Moss. What, you’ve never experienced cute aggression? Moss can help with that. Ugh, just thinking about Quill’s ickle-wickle toesy-wosies is infuriating.
Um.
Anyway.
So, your Play at Home games from 25 March until 23 April are:
- Abzû
- Enter the Gungeon
- Rez Infinite
- Subnautica
- The Witness
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
- Moss (PSVR)
- Thumper (PSVR)
- Paper Beast (PSVR)
And from 19 April until 15 May, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.