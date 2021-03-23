GamersLIVE

PlayStation’s next drop of Play at Home freebies includes Horizon Zero Dawn

23 March 2021 - 08:12 By Tarryn van der Byl
Sony is rebooting its Play at Home initiative, offering PlayStation owners access to a lineup of free games and entertainment services.
Sony has announced a new compilation of ten Play at Home indie and VR games available from the end of this month, with an extra-special bonus – Guerrilla Games’ 2017 post-apocalyptic robo-dino-’em-up Horizon Zero Dawn. Don’t miss this one, kids.

Debuted in April 2020, the pandemic-approved Play at Home program features a selection of games that are totally free for PlayStation gamers – no PS Plus subscription required! – to keep forever. Just remember to claim them before time’s up.

Besides the obviously must-get, no-excuses Horizon Zero Dawn, don’t skip Giant Squid Studios’ dreamy cosmic swim-sim Abzû and, if you’ve got PSVR, Polyarc’s almost-too-adorable-to-even-exist-it-makes-me-so-mad-omg Moss. What, you’ve never experienced cute aggression? Moss can help with that. Ugh, just thinking about Quill’s ickle-wickle toesy-wosies is infuriating.

Um.

Anyway.

So, your Play at Home games from 25 March until 23 April are:

  • Abzû
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Rez Infinite
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
  • Moss (PSVR)
  • Thumper (PSVR)
  • Paper Beast (PSVR)

And from 19 April until 15 May, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

