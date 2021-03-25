Capcom Pro Tour 2021 to feature South Africa tournament

South African Street Fight V players rejoice, the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 will actually feature a South African tournament this year. This is undoubtedly a huge deal for the local Fighting Game Community (FGC).

Thanks to the addition of South Africa for one of the EMEA premier slots, we will see a local player at the Capcom Cup VIII early in 2022. Here's what we know so far about the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 South African tournament.

Capcom Pro Tour 2021 - South African premier

The Capcom Pro Tour 2021 will be a continuation of the 2020 format due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Basically, the tournaments will all be played online. There will be over 30 tournaments, called "premiers" across 19 territories.

South Africa will get its very own premier tournament as part of the EMEA region. Each of the premiers will have a prize pool of $5,000 (roughly R74,000) split among the top four players, including those in the South African tournament. The biggest prize however, is qualifying for the Capcom Cup VIII which the winner of the South African premier will achieve. The Capcom Cup VIII will be held in "early 2022" with a prize pool of more than $200,000 on the line.

The South African tournament, according to the schedule, will take place on 7 August 2021. No additional information has been made available just yet. We will, of course, keep our local readers informed about this upcoming esports event.

The Capcom Pro Tour 2021 starts with four premiers for Japan. These will take place starting on 17 April. Since the South African premier is still a while off, registrations are not open. Expect registrations to open roughly two weeks before 7 August 2021.