Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC offers new paths to Legendary loot

If you purchase the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC you’ll get a new raid boss to get obliterated by, a murder mystery to solve, and some behind-the-scenes footage to glance at, but the upcoming add-on also features a new progression system and a new way to score even more loot.

First up, the new Vault Card system adds an endless progression track for anyone looking for something to keep them motivated on their fiftieth playthrough. Activate a Vault Card to add a new progression bar and gain access to new daily and weekly challenges. All XP earned during play counts towards Vault Card progression.

Each time you level up your Vault Card you’ll earn a Vault Card Chest that contains loot specific to the active card. The chest will contain either a piece of gear from the weekly gear pool, a cosmetic item from the active Card, some Eridium, a super-rare Vault Card Key, or an even more rare Diamond Key. Vault Car Keys earn you a Legendary item from the active Card.

Diamond Keys, as the name suggests, are better than Golden Keys. Where Golden Keys gain you access to a special chest, Diamond Keys give you access to the Diamond Armory on Sanctuary III. This new room features three walls of exceptional loot, but your access is on a timer and you can only pick one thing from each wall. When time runs out, a Diamond Chest will activate which contains a guaranteed Legendary – what all Vault Hunters crave.

So, Vault Cards are sort of like a battle pass with random rewards for a once-off fee. Gearbox intends to add three Vault Cards to the game this year, with the first, Fallen Heroes, becoming available on the launch of the Director’s Cut DLC. For all the details, check out the official guide on the Borderlands 3 site.

Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut launches on 8 April. It is included as part of the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, in Season Pass 2, or you can buy it individually.