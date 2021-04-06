Ekasi Esports Free Fire series announced

Ekasi Esports has announced a weekly Free Fire tournament series. The African tournament series will run for approximately three months, and is brought to life in partnership with the game's developer and publisher Garena.

The Solos mode of the "world’s most popular mobile-based ‘Battle Royale’ game" will be the format for the series. Each week, the top ten players will qualify for the playoff stage, scheduled to start on 4 June 2021.

A cash prize of R400, as well as in-game prizes, are up for grabs each week. Details of the final prize pool had not been revealed at the time of writing.

Registrations for week two of the series will open on 3 April 2021, with matches played on 9 April. Entry is free but limited to 96 players per weekly cup. The registration pages per week will be live on the Ekasi Esports website.

Schedule

Qualifiers: 2 April to 28 May

Playoffs: 4 June to 18 June

All games played will be streamed live on the Ekasi Esports YouTube channel.

Speaking in a press release, Perfect Zikhali, Ekasi Esports' Creative Director said:

“Mobile esports and mobile gaming is set to be big in Africa as it is easily accessible for those gamers who cannot afford to purchase a high-end gaming PC or the latest console.

“After launching the Free Fire SSA Servers, which are accessible to most African countries, Garena has greatly improved the experience in the African Free Fire mobile gaming and competitive esports scene. This has opened a lot of opportunities for African mobile gamers to compete at a world-class level. Ekasi Esports is excited to see what the future holds for the African mobile gaming and competitive esports scene.”

Free Fire is free to download on Android and Apple devices, with a dedicated server deployed for Sub-Saharan Africa.