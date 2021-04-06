Explore the universe as a community with No Man’s Sky Expeditions

Update 3.3 brings a whole new way to play No Man’s Sky with your fellow space explorers.

Expeditions are a new way to explore the universe as a community. Each expedition begins at a set starting point for everyone taking part and you progress through the phases of the expedition by achieving a set of milestones. Complete the milestones (ranging from easy to highly challenging) in any order to earn rewards that will help you with the rest of your journey. You’ll also earn patches for every completed milestone that you can display in your album of accomplishments. There are over a hundred hand-crafted patches to earn, so get exploring, you little space-scout.

Complete a phase and you’ll earn a unique reward, exclusive to the expedition. Complete an expedition and you’ll get an even better reward. They don’t specify what that reward might be, but it’s bound to be extra awesome.

This update also includes an overhaul of the missions available from the Space Station Mission Agents, which should make them more interesting and rewarding, especially at higher levels. The process for finding mission locations has also been reworked. Now, you’ll have to use your tracking skills, with the help of the Analysis Visor’s new Target Sweep Mode, instead of just following a marker.

Finally, you can now earn in-game rewards just for watching No Man’s Sky content on Twitch. The first Twitch Drop event starts today, 1 April, at 15:00 (no time zone specified), so sign up to take part (Twitch Prime is not required). The longer you watch, the better your rewards, including fancy helmets and unique ships.

Check out the official patch notes for more details.