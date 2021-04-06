GamersLIVE

Explore the universe as a community with No Man’s Sky Expeditions

06 April 2021 - 12:59 By Christine King
No Man's Sky is an exploration survival game developed and published by Hello Games.
No Man's Sky is an exploration survival game developed and published by Hello Games.
Image: Supplied

Update 3.3 brings a whole new way to play No Man’s Sky with your fellow space explorers.

Expeditions are a new way to explore the universe as a community. Each expedition begins at a set starting point for everyone taking part and you progress through the phases of the expedition by achieving a set of milestones. Complete the milestones (ranging from easy to highly challenging) in any order to earn rewards that will help you with the rest of your journey. You’ll also earn patches for every completed milestone that you can display in your album of accomplishments. There are over a hundred hand-crafted patches to earn, so get exploring, you little space-scout.

Complete a phase and you’ll earn a unique reward, exclusive to the expedition. Complete an expedition and you’ll get an even better reward. They don’t specify what that reward might be, but it’s bound to be extra awesome.

This update also includes an overhaul of the missions available from the Space Station Mission Agents, which should make them more interesting and rewarding, especially at higher levels. The process for finding mission locations has also been reworked. Now, you’ll have to use your tracking skills, with the help of the Analysis Visor’s new Target Sweep Mode, instead of just following a marker.

Finally, you can now earn in-game rewards just for watching No Man’s Sky content on Twitch. The first Twitch Drop event starts today, 1 April, at 15:00 (no time zone specified), so sign up to take part (Twitch Prime is not required). The longer you watch, the better your rewards, including fancy helmets and unique ships.

Check out the official patch notes for more details.

Welcome to the Expeditions update for No Man's Sky with this latest trailer! This brand new, community-focused adventure, kicks in with the start of every new journey. This brand new game mode will allow players in co-op to start on the same planet, embark on expeditions together across the galaxy, with each new traveller starting off with a varied collection of new ships, weapons, and different technology too.

This article was brought to you by NAG

Black Ops Cold War Super Cup with R5,000 prize pool announced

The Black Ops Cold War Super Cup will take place over the Easter weekend, and all the details have been made available.
News
1 week ago

Sony debuts its next-gen PS5 VR controller

According to the reveal blurb on the PlayStation Blog by Sony VP of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino, the ergonomic “orb” controller ...
News
1 week ago

Apex Legends still not dead, reaches Steam’s top five most-played games

Originally only available on PC via Origin and then launched on Steam in November 2020, Apex Legends is currently one of Steam’s top five most-played ...
News
1 month ago

BioWare throws in the towel and finally cancels Anthem

Earlier this month, EA assembled its legion of potential doom to decide on whether or not to continue dedicating resources to Anthem or to call it a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X