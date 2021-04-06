GamersLIVE

Fortnite Ultra Cup announced with R10,000 on the line

06 April 2021 - 12:43 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is a free-to-play Battle Royale game with numerous game modes for every type of game player.
Image: Supplied

Early in March, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate announced bi-weekly Super Cups with R5,000 in prize money, weekly cash cups, as well as Ultra Cups which will take place every two months and have a massive R10,000 prize pool. In April, we will see the first Mettlestate Ultra Cup take place, and it should make Fortnite fans very happy.

Fortnite Ultra Cup details

First up, registration for the Fortnite Ultra Cup is completely free. You can head on over to the cup's page on the Mettlestate website to enter. It is open to all platforms as well. This is a Trios tournament that will take place every Sunday starting on 4 April 2021, with the Grand Finals taking place on 25 April 2021.

The prize pool distribution is:
  • 1st place - R3,500
  • 2nd place - R2,500
  • 3rd place - R2,000
  • 4th place - R800
  • 5th place - R500
  • 6th & 7th place - R200
  • 8th, 9th & 10th place - R100

The group stage of the Fortnite Ultra Cup will take place from 4 to 18 April. Games will start every Sunday at 14:00 SAST, where three matches will be played. The top 16 teams from each group will be promoted to the Grand Final.

The Grand Final games of the Fortnite Ultra Cup will be played on 25 April 2021 starting at 14:00 SAST. Three matches will be played and at the end of it all, the team with the highest score from all matches will be declared the grand champions.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

If you are looking for more Fortnite action, don't forget ACGL's Mythic Royale 3 is also taking place in April, with the finals boasting a prize pool of R15,000. You can still get a spot in the qualifier taking place on 3 April, and the one taking place on 10 April.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

