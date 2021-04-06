Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer sees Clone Force 99 become the galaxy’s most wanted fugitives

In case you missed them the first time, the Bad Batch aka Clone Force 99 were introduced in The Clone Wars series as a group of less than perfect clonetroopers who were regularly sent behind enemy lines to sabotage the enemy. Dee Bradley Baker pulled several overtimes on this gang, voicing Rambo cosplayer and leader Hunter, surly sniper Crosshair, the hulked out Wrecker, and big thinker Tech.

Former Clonetrooper Echo would also join the squad, finding that he had more in common with his defective clone-brothers after being held prisoner and gruesomely experimented on by the Techno Union. Which totally isn’t the name of my House Music DJ act.

There’s more than a few other familiar faces present in the trailer above, as Galactic Empire big cheese commodore 64 military dude Tarkin wants the gang dead, Captain Rex is still on the loose, and I’m pretty certain I caught a glimpse of Saw Gerrera there. That could be a perfect partnership in the making: A squad of experienced black ops soldiers, teaming up with a homicidal rebel madman. Ming-Na Wen’s bounty hunter Fennec Shand is also present, long before she started popping up in The Mandalorian.

Beyond that, it looks like the gang even has a new recruit as they go on the run. Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives on Disney+ on May 4 with a huge-ass 70-minute episode, with new episodes arriving weekly from May 7.