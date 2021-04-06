GamersLIVE

Win a copy of Doom 3 VR Edition on PlayStation!

06 April 2021 - 12:35 By Darryn Bonthuys
DOOM® VFR brings the fast-paced, brutal gameplay fans of the series love to virtual reality.
DOOM® VFR brings the fast-paced, brutal gameplay fans of the series love to virtual reality.
Image: Supplied

Doom’s synonymous with the art of ripping and tearing until the deed is done, but a couple of years back (okay a LOT of years back) it was an entirely different game! With two action-packed installments having been shipped, developer Id Software brought the franchise back fro a moodier jaunt. All hell had broken loose on Mars, and there you were, navigating cutting edge lighting and atmospheric technology in a tight and spooky number of levels.

Doom 3 was scary in 2004, its legacy was cemented in a spiffy remaster a couple of years later, and chances are that it’ll be even more capable of ruining your pants when experienced via the extra FPS power of the PlayStation VR. Doom 3 VR hit shelves this week, and if you’re looking to score the game for the low price of nothing, then here’s your chance.

Simply fill out the form below, and we’ll pick a winner next week. Easy as that, and big thanks to the superb folks at GameFinity for organising this giveaway. A few things to take note of:

DOOM 3: VR Edition transforms id Software’s critically acclaimed action-horror shooter into a white-knuckle VR experience, immersing players in a terrifying world where Hell lurks around every corner.

  • The winner will receive a digital download code for Doom 3 VFR.
  • Competition is open to everyone.
  • The code is a European region code, so please be aware that you’ll need a PlayStation account registered for that region to be able to redeem it.
  • The code is for the PS4 edition of Doom 3 VFR, but the game is backwards compatible on PS5.
  • PSVR requires a special adaptor to work on PS5.

And there you go. Good luck, you might receive an email from me next week with the code included inside. You’ll have to supply your own change in underwear though.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Steam Game Festival rebrands to Steam Next Fest, kicks off in June

It seems like Steam is looking at ebranding the whole event, choosing to now call it Steam Next Fest while simultaneously announcing that the latest ...
News
5 hours ago

Sony debuts its next-gen PS5 VR controller

According to the reveal blurb on the PlayStation Blog by Sony VP of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino, the ergonomic “orb” controller ...
News
1 week ago

Discord is for sale and Microsoft might be buying

Given its popularity, Discord’s acquisition would provide a serious boost to whoever manages to grab it.
News
1 week ago

This $11,000 gold-plated PS5 is slightly cheaper than buying a regular one from a scalper

Could it look even more eye-catching though? Absolutely, and if you’ve got $11,000 to spare, then a gold-plated PS5 is probably right up your alley..
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X