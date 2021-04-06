Win a copy of Doom 3 VR Edition on PlayStation!

Doom’s synonymous with the art of ripping and tearing until the deed is done, but a couple of years back (okay a LOT of years back) it was an entirely different game! With two action-packed installments having been shipped, developer Id Software brought the franchise back fro a moodier jaunt. All hell had broken loose on Mars, and there you were, navigating cutting edge lighting and atmospheric technology in a tight and spooky number of levels.

Doom 3 was scary in 2004, its legacy was cemented in a spiffy remaster a couple of years later, and chances are that it’ll be even more capable of ruining your pants when experienced via the extra FPS power of the PlayStation VR. Doom 3 VR hit shelves this week, and if you’re looking to score the game for the low price of nothing, then here’s your chance.

Simply fill out the form below, and we’ll pick a winner next week. Easy as that, and big thanks to the superb folks at GameFinity for organising this giveaway. A few things to take note of: