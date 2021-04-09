GamersLIVE

Esports

Call of Duty Cold War Community Clash with R10,000 prize pool announced by ACGL

09 April 2021 - 17:07 By Wessel Minnie
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. Starting out in 2003, it first focused on games set in World War II.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Hot off the heels of the SparkFox Cash Cup series, South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced the next Call of Duty Community Clash featuring Black Ops Cold War. The first season of the Call of Duty: Cold War Community Clash boasts a prize pool of R10,000 thanks to sponsors MSI, AMD, Redragon and Crucial. Here's what you need to know.

Call of Duty Cold War Community Clash details

First and foremost, despite the big combined prize pool of R10,000 registration for the Call of Duty Cold War Community Clash is completely free. All you need to do is sign up to ACGL (if you don't have an account already) and head on over to the dedicated Community Clash landing page to sign up.

The only real requirement is that players need to be 18 years or older to compete. This rule is to comply with the Activision Call of Duty licencing requirements for the tournament.

ACGL explains how it will work:

"In Season One, the competition will start with a group phase featuring all registered teams. The top eight teams will head into the Premier Knockout Cup. On the line for the top eight teams is a spot in our Premier Division in Season Two. The top four teams in the knockouts will also secure cash.

In addition, all teams that do not qualify for the Premier Knockout Cup will have an opportunity to compete in the Challenger Knockout Cup where another cash prize pool will be up for grabs."

The Call of Duty Cold War Community Clash Season 1 will run for roughly two months. The Premier Knockout Cup will feature a prize pool of R9,000, while the Challenger Cup will feature a prize pool of R1,000.

The schedule is:
  • 19 April - Registrations Close and Matches Start
  • 25 April at 18:00 SAST - Default Match Day
  • 2 May at 18:00 SAST - Default Match Day
  • 9 May at 18:00 SAST - Default Match Day
  • 16 May at 10:00 -  Challenger Knockout
  • 17 May to 23 May - Premier Knockout

The Call of Duty Cold War Community Clash is open to teams who use controller input. These teams can have a maximum of six players, with four core members and two substitutes. Even if you don't think you have a shot at winning, you should know each match you play will get you some Embers, which you can use to enter ACGL’s giveaways.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server. Use #C3ZA on social media to join the discussion.

