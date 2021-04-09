Fortnite Punishers Birthday Solo Cup with R6,000 prize pool announced

South African tournament organiser Elite Pro Series and local Fortnite organization The Punishers have announced a Fortnite tournament for gamers to enjoy this weekend. It is called the Punishers Birthday Solo Cup in celebration of the organization's birthday. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Fortnite festivities.

Punishers Birthday Solo Cup details

First and foremost, the Punishers Birthday Solo Cup is completely free to enter. You can head on over to the tournament's dedicated page on the Elite Pro Series website to enter. It is open to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Mobile.

As the name suggests, this is a Solo Cup, so you don't need to find a team to enter. Despite the free entry, there's a prize pool of R6,000 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R2,800

2nd place - R1,800

3rd place - R900

4th place - R500

There are a total of 100 spots available, and this is a first-come, first-serve affair. Therefore, as soon as you see this post, you should probably register without delay to avoid disappointment. Also, mark your calendars and set your alarms, as the Punishers Birthday Cup begins on 10th April 2021 at 18:00 SAST.

A total of five matches will be played, and the player with the most points will win the first-place prize. There will be a five-minute break between matches.

The scoring system:

Victory Royale: 60 Points

2nd place - 55 Points

3rd place - 50 Points

4th to 50th place - 1 Point Each

Each Elimination - 3 Points

If you can't join in the action, you can always watch the stream for the Punishers Solo Cup. The tournament will be streamed on the Punishers YouTube channel. Additional prizes for lucky viewers will also be announced on 10th April 2021, so you still have a chance of winning a little something without even competing.

We suggest giving EPS a follow on Twitter for updates on all upcoming tournaments. Otherwise, join their Discord server or simply check out their website.