GamersLIVE

Esports

Fortnite Punishers Birthday Solo Cup with R6,000 prize pool announced

09 April 2021 - 17:10 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organiser Elite Pro Series and local Fortnite organization The Punishers have announced a Fortnite tournament for gamers to enjoy this weekend. It is called the Punishers Birthday Solo Cup in celebration of the organization's birthday. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Fortnite festivities.

Punishers Birthday Solo Cup details

First and foremost, the Punishers Birthday Solo Cup is completely free to enter. You can head on over to the tournament's dedicated page on the Elite Pro Series website to enter. It is open to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Mobile.

As the name suggests, this is a Solo Cup, so you don't need to find a team to enter. Despite the free entry, there's a prize pool of R6,000 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R2,800
  • 2nd place - R1,800
  • 3rd place - R900
  • 4th place - R500

There are a total of 100 spots available, and this is a first-come, first-serve affair. Therefore, as soon as you see this post, you should probably register without delay to avoid disappointment. Also, mark your calendars and set your alarms, as the Punishers Birthday Cup begins on 10th April 2021 at 18:00 SAST.

A total of five matches will be played, and the player with the most points will win the first-place prize. There will be a five-minute break between matches.

The scoring system:
  • Victory Royale: 60 Points
  • 2nd place - 55 Points
  • 3rd place - 50 Points
  • 4th to 50th place - 1 Point Each
  • Each Elimination - 3 Points

If you can't join in the action, you can always watch the stream for the Punishers Solo Cup. The tournament will be streamed on the Punishers YouTube channel. Additional prizes for lucky viewers will also be announced on 10th April 2021, so you still have a chance of winning a little something without even competing.

We suggest giving EPS a follow on Twitter for updates on all upcoming tournaments. Otherwise, join their Discord server or simply check out their website.

Fortnite Ultra Cup announced with R10,000 on the line

The group stage of the Fortnite Ultra Cup will take place from 4 to 18 April. Games will start every Sunday at 14:00 SAST, where three matches will ...
News
3 days ago

Ekasi Esports Free Fire series announced

The African tournament series will run for approximately three months, and is brought to life in partnership with the game's developer and publisher ...
News
3 days ago

Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer sees Clone Force 99 become the galaxy’s most wanted fugitives

In case you missed them the first time, the Bad Batch aka Clone Force 99 were introduced in The Clone Wars series as a group of less than perfect ...
News
3 days ago

COD: Mobile Super Cup with R5,000 up for grabs this weekend

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate is hosting the first of their bi-weekly Super Cups with R5,000 on the line this weekend.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  4. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  5. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X