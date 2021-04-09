GamersLIVE

There’s battle royale Pac-Man now

09 April 2021 - 17:00 By Christine King
Pac-Man is a Japanese video game franchise published, developed and owned by Bandai Namco Entertainment.
We’re well past 1 April, so, yes, battle royale Pac-Man is real. And it actually looks kind of fun.

In Pac-Man 99 you face off against 98 other players in a strategic battle to the death, or whatever happens to that little yellow chomper when he dissolves in on himself. Gameplay is pretty much the same as classic Pac-Man: eat pellets, avoid ghosts, eat power pellets, eat ghosts, in your own little fruity murder maze. However, your success could spell disaster for your opponents, since every ghost you nom gets sent out to slow them down. You’ll also have access to power-ups and special attacks to wreak further havoc across the playing field until you become the last Pac-Man wagga-wagga-ing.

This isn’t the first retro arcade classic to get the battle royale treatment, Nintendo introduced Tetris 99 in 2019 and the limited-time Super Mario Bros. 35 in 2020, launched as part of Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary celebrations.

If you’re aching to get in on the Pac-Man 99 action, the game goes live on the Nintendo Switch on 8 April at 03:00 AM SAST (but it will still be there at a normal human time too) and it’s free for Nintendo Switch Online members.

PAC-MAN™ is back in a new 99-PAC-MAN battle royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 goes live 4/7 at 6 PM PST, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!

