GamersLIVE

After 16 years, Star Wars: Republic Commando finally gets a proper collector’s edition

12 April 2021 - 15:00 By Darryn Bonthuys
That version is for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch release, while PC gamers get a different package that also looks oh so cool
That version is for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch release, while PC gamers get a different package that also looks oh so cool
Image: Supplied

Begun, my hype for a slightly-updated version of Star Wars: Republic Commando has. I may be looking at the game through Galactic Empire-approved goggles with extra rose-tinting for battlefield conditions, but I’ve still got plenty of love for the classic squad-based shoot ‘em up. Released during one of the biggest years ever for Star Wars, Republic Commando stole the show from Revenge of the Sith’s official tie-in game thanks to its brilliant action that swapped elegant lightsabers for more uncivilised means of warfare.

It also came out during an era where video game companies were content to ship a game on a disc, slap ‘em in a DVD case and call it a day. It’d be a while before collector’s editions for video games would really take off, and it was a shame that Republic Commando never got a special edition filled with some weird tat that could proudly sit on your shelf.

Never say never though! More than a decade and a half since the game first arrived, the classy folks over at Limited Run have slapped together a handsomely-designed drop pod with a steelcase containment unit, a commemorative coin, a poster that would make Drew Struzan proud, a thermal detonator pin, and some arty cards.

 
 

That version is for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch release, while PC gamers get a different package that also looks oh so cool: The game in a CD case on cutting edge cardboard, sealed for all eternity so that it looks like a mint on card action figure. The only thing these new editions don’t include is an appointment with your nearest therapist once the PTSD kicks in and you realise that there’s no going back for Sev.

The only thing these new editions don’t include is an appointment with your nearest therapist once the PTSD kicks in and you realise that there’s no going back for Sev.
The only thing these new editions don’t include is an appointment with your nearest therapist once the PTSD kicks in and you realise that there’s no going back for Sev.
Image: Supplied

Limited Run has been doing a superb job lately with new and classic video games, creating some terrific special editions for a number of cult classic titles. The site’s motto is “Forever physical”, and that’s a motto that I can easily get behind when it results in packages like this.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer sees Clone Force 99 become the galaxy’s most wanted fugitives

In case you missed them the first time, the Bad Batch aka Clone Force 99 were introduced in The Clone Wars series as a group of less than perfect ...
News
6 days ago

Explore the universe as a community with No Man’s Sky Expeditions

Expeditions are a new way to explore the universe as a community. Each expedition begins at a set starting point for everyone taking part and you ...
News
6 days ago

Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC offers new paths to Legendary loot

If you purchase the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC you’ll get a new raid boss to get obliterated by, a murder mystery to solve, and some ...
News
6 days ago

Win a copy of Doom 3 VR Edition on PlayStation!

Doom 3 was scary in 2004, its legacy was cemented in a spiffy remaster a couple of years later, and chances are that it’ll be even more capable of ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  5. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X