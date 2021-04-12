GamersLIVE

Esports

Sparkfox Cash Cup series announced by ACGL

12 April 2021 - 14:57 By Wessel Minnie
A South African esports company specialising in online and LAN tournament administration, management and broadcasting.
A South African esports company specialising in online and LAN tournament administration, management and broadcasting.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a partnership with Sparkfox, an industry leader in providing peripherals for consoles and mobile devices. For local esports fans, this means you will get to participate in weekly cash cups over on ACGL, with a wide variety of titles to enjoy.

Sparkfox Cash Cup details

With the Sparkfox Cash Cup series announcement, ACGL has already revealed the tournaments planned for the next few months. This means you can mark your calendars and get your teams together (when applicable) right now. All you need to do is head on over to the Sparkfox Cash Cup you would like to enter on the dedicated Sparkfox page on the ACGL website.

In each of the Sparkfox Cash Cups, the prize pool will be split between the top two finishers. Check out the current Sparkfox Cash Cup schedule below.

Registrations for the first three Sparkfox Cash Cups from ACGL are already open, so don't forget to register as soon as you can. At ACGL, there are always more ways to win. Each match you play in these cups will get you some Embers, which you can use to enter ACGL's giveaways.

Sparkfox is also ACGL's new partner for the monthly top 5 videos. Those who have a gameplay clip that they feel are worth sharing can head on over to ACGL's "Watch" page to submit it. If you are keen to have it shortlisted for voting in the monthly Top 5, remember to select the option. All titles and platforms are welcome. The video featured at number one in the monthly video will be awarded a prize for their efforts.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server.

Fortnite Ultra Cup announced with R10,000 on the line

The group stage of the Fortnite Ultra Cup will take place from 4 to 18 April. Games will start every Sunday at 14:00 SAST, where three matches will ...
News
6 days ago

Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC offers new paths to Legendary loot

If you purchase the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC you’ll get a new raid boss to get obliterated by, a murder mystery to solve, and some ...
News
6 days ago

Ekasi Esports Free Fire series announced

The African tournament series will run for approximately three months, and is brought to life in partnership with the game's developer and publisher ...
News
6 days ago

Capcom Pro Tour 2021 to feature South Africa tournament

The Capcom Pro Tour 2021 will be a continuation of the 2020 format due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Basically, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  2. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa
  5. Big pay cut for civic boss if he lands top parliament job News

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X