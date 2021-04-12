Sparkfox Cash Cup series announced by ACGL

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a partnership with Sparkfox, an industry leader in providing peripherals for consoles and mobile devices. For local esports fans, this means you will get to participate in weekly cash cups over on ACGL, with a wide variety of titles to enjoy.

Sparkfox Cash Cup details

With the Sparkfox Cash Cup series announcement, ACGL has already revealed the tournaments planned for the next few months. This means you can mark your calendars and get your teams together (when applicable) right now. All you need to do is head on over to the Sparkfox Cash Cup you would like to enter on the dedicated Sparkfox page on the ACGL website.

In each of the Sparkfox Cash Cups, the prize pool will be split between the top two finishers. Check out the current Sparkfox Cash Cup schedule below.

Registrations for the first three Sparkfox Cash Cups from ACGL are already open, so don't forget to register as soon as you can. At ACGL, there are always more ways to win. Each match you play in these cups will get you some Embers, which you can use to enter ACGL's giveaways.

Sparkfox is also ACGL's new partner for the monthly top 5 videos. Those who have a gameplay clip that they feel are worth sharing can head on over to ACGL's "Watch" page to submit it. If you are keen to have it shortlisted for voting in the monthly Top 5, remember to select the option. All titles and platforms are welcome. The video featured at number one in the monthly video will be awarded a prize for their efforts.

