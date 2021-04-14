GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups this week

14 April 2021 - 12:19 By Clint O'Shea
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. Starting out in 2003, it first focused on games set in World War II.
Image: Supplied

The African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) team have a number of cash cups on the agenda this week, which include the previous announced Sparkfox cash cups. Alongside the cash cups are a number of qualifying cups leading to cash finals a little later in April.

We have the details and registration links for you below.

Cash Cups

Fortnite, FIFA 21, Clash Royale and Warzone all have one-night cups offering cash to competitors. Entry is free, with you just needing to register a profile on the ACGL site.

Clash Royale
Fortnite
Warzone
Fortnite
FIFA 21

Cash Cup Qualifiers

Along side the one-night cash cups are a number of qualifiers for upcoming cash playoffs.

COD Mobile

The COD Mobile series features a R2,000 cash final. Two qualifiers will be hosted with the first on 12 April, followed by the second one on 19 April.

The top two teams from each qualifier will proceed to the cash playoff scheduled for 25 April. The top two teams will secure cash for their efforts.

Registrations for the COD Mobile series (and other regular cups) are available via the dedicated page on ACGL.

Rainbow Six Siege

PlayStation rainbow Six Siege players have their opportunity to play for R1,000 cash.

As with the COD Mobile, two qualifiers will lead to the cash playoffs, with the top two teams from each gaining their spot to compete.

Qualifier one kicks off at 14h00 on 15 April, followed by the second on 1 May.

Regular weekly cups are hosted for all platforms by ACGL, so head to their site to get competing.

You can also get yourself into random draws by competing in matches on the ACGL site. Embers are awarded across all titles, and can be used to enter the giveaways each month.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

