Esports
ACGL Cash Cups this week
The African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) team have a number of cash cups on the agenda this week, which include the previous announced Sparkfox cash cups. Alongside the cash cups are a number of qualifying cups leading to cash finals a little later in April.
We have the details and registration links for you below.
Cash Cups
Fortnite, FIFA 21, Clash Royale and Warzone all have one-night cups offering cash to competitors. Entry is free, with you just needing to register a profile on the ACGL site.
Clash Royale
- Sparkfox Cash Cup
- 12 April from 19h00
- R500 cash prize pool
Fortnite
- Mythic Cash Cup | Realistic Solos
- 13 April from 19h00
- R250 cash | Winner-takes-all
Warzone
- Cash Cup | Duos
- 16 April from 19h00
- R500 cash | Winner-takes-all
Fortnite
- Mythic Cash Cup | Zone Wars Duos
- 17 April from 14h00
- R500 cash prize pool
FIFA 21
- Sparkfox Cash Cup | PlayStation
- 18 April from 14h00
- R500 cash prize pool
Cash Cup Qualifiers
Along side the one-night cash cups are a number of qualifiers for upcoming cash playoffs.
COD Mobile
The COD Mobile series features a R2,000 cash final. Two qualifiers will be hosted with the first on 12 April, followed by the second one on 19 April.
The top two teams from each qualifier will proceed to the cash playoff scheduled for 25 April. The top two teams will secure cash for their efforts.
Registrations for the COD Mobile series (and other regular cups) are available via the dedicated page on ACGL.
Rainbow Six Siege
PlayStation rainbow Six Siege players have their opportunity to play for R1,000 cash.
As with the COD Mobile, two qualifiers will lead to the cash playoffs, with the top two teams from each gaining their spot to compete.
Qualifier one kicks off at 14h00 on 15 April, followed by the second on 1 May.
Regular weekly cups are hosted for all platforms by ACGL, so head to their site to get competing.
You can also get yourself into random draws by competing in matches on the ACGL site. Embers are awarded across all titles, and can be used to enter the giveaways each month.
As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server.