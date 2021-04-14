Six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week from 12 to 17 April

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to deliver an awesome variety of esports Cash Cups for local gamers to participate in. This week, we have a total of six Mettlestate Cash Cups, each featuring a different title. These cups all boast a prize pool of R1,000 so there's something to fight for. Here's what you need to know about the Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place from 12 to 17 April 2021.

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week

This week, South African gamers can enjoy six Mettlestate Cash Cups. Local gamers can take part in all these tournaments simply by heading to the Mettlestate website and signing up for one or all of the Cash Cups without issue. While registration is free, there’s a prize pool of R1,000 up for grabs for all of these cups.

The prize pool distribution:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

If you are looking for some local esports action to jump into, we’ve got the full schedule and must-know details of all four remaining Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place this week.

Mettlestate Cash Cup schedule:

Good luck to everyone who plans on participating in one or all of these tournaments. Remember to enjoy and be respectful to your fellow South African gamers.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.