EGL One Season 2 finals taking place this weekend

16 April 2021 - 16:37 By Wessel Minnie
Evesports is a division of Evetech that hopes to create sustainable esports tournaments in a variety of titles for the South African market.
If you are in the mood for some top-class South African CS:GO esports action, then you shouldn't miss out on the EGL One Season 2 finals taking place this weekend. EGL One Season 2 is hosted by EveSports. Back in September 2020, South African retailer Evetech announced a new tournament organizer, EveSports, a division of Evetech and T3.

In EGL One Season 1, we already saw some amazing action, with ATK Arena dominating the competition, and now, it's time for Season 2 to come to an explosive end. Here's what you need to know about the EGL One Season 2's remaining matches.

EGL One Season 2 finals weekend

There's excitement in the air for the local CS:GO esports community. Only three teams remain in the EGL One Season 2 bracket, namely ATK Arena, Goliath Gaming, and DNMK Esports. These teams will be fighting it out for their share of the R50,000 prize pool, and the title of EGL One Season 2 champions.

The prize pool distribution is:
  • 1st Place: R25,000
  • 2nd Place: R12,500
  • 3rd Place: R6,500
  • 4th Place: R4,000
  • 5th Place: R2,000

Tonight (16 April 2021), Goliath Gaming will face off against ATK Arena in the winner's bracket final. On 17 April 2021 at 12:00 (midday) the lower-bracket final will take place, with DNMK Esports facing off against the loser of ATK Arena and Goliath Gaming. Finally, on 18 April 2021 at 12:00 SAST (midday), the finals will get underway.

That's if Eskom doesn't decide to implement loadshedding, of course. You can catch all the action on the official EveSports YouTube channel. Stay up to date with any and all news related to EGL One Season 2 by following EveSports on Twitter. If loadshedding does happen, please check the EveSports Twitter for updates to the schedule.

