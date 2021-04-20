Latest Mass Effect Legendary Edition shows off all its fancy visual enhancements

On the surface, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is pretty much the exact same trilogy of games that you remember. Saving the galaxy, recommending products on the Citadel, and getting freaky with alien species (I’m looking at you, Morden Stans). Under the hood though? It’s a whole new game. A number of subtle mechanical changes have been made, the bulk of which have been applied to the first Mass Effect game so that it could be more in line with its first two sequels.

It’s also a very obviously improved game on the visual side as well, sporting a number of enhancements that makes me sound like a genius when I start randomly spouting off words. Volumetrics! Orlando Bloom lighting! Ambient occlusion! I’ve got no idea what any of that means but I like sounding smart. Here’s a fresh two-minute trailer, showing the remastered trilogy off in action. Weird how the font makes me think that it’s a Last of Us sequel.