ATK Arena wins EGL One Season 2

Over this past weekend, the EGL One Season 2 tournament from South African organizer EveSports came to a not-so-surprising conclusion. Once again, ATK Arena's CS:GO squad proved they are the team to beat in the country, claiming yet another victory.

EGL One Season 2 results

ATK Arena barreled through ZioN Esports, Sinister5 and Goliath Gaming during the playoffs to claim their spot in the grand final. Goliath Gaming had to fight their way through Inter Caliber, Ekasi Esports and DNMK Esports before getting sent down by ATK Arena.

Goliath Gaming then played DNMK Esports in the lower bracket final of EGL One Season 2, which saw a close match that went 2-1 in favour of Goliath Gaming after the final map, Dust II, went into overtime.

In the grand final of EGL One Season 2, Goliath Gaming took the lead with a 22-19 Dust II win. However, ATK Arena didn't let the map loss get them down. On Nuke, ATK Arena won 16-14. This was followed by a 16-12 win on Inferno, and a 16-10 win on Mirage to close out the tournament.

EGL One S2 final standings: