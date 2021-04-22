Gord is a nightmarish city-building adventure where the whole world is out to drive you mad

New lands! New adventures! There’s always been a certain thrill to seeing a game of exploration play out, as you establish a colony and develop it into a thriving hub of economy. But here’s an idea: What if you were sent into a land full of nightmarish abominations that wants to turn your flesh into an appetizer, and tasked with somehow developing your own society in a world that very much wants you dead?

That’s the idea behind Gord from developer Covenant.Dev. A single-player adventure and strategy game, players will have complete quests and manage a populace whose personal stories and well-being impact the fate of the settlement. Throw in the nastiest pieces of Slavic folklore, and you’ve got a city-building game where danger constantly lurks outside of the walls.

Like gnarly danger, tree-stumps with teeth eating children and wolves on steroids kinds of threats. Here’s a look at the game in action: