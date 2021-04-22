GamersLIVE

Sony is no longer killing the PS3 and PS Vita stores, PSP store still on death row

22 April 2021 - 17:00 By Darryn Bonthuys
While Sony originally wanted to kill off the older stores and free up resources towards newer projects, Ryan said that the passion of its fans convinced it otherwise.
While Sony originally wanted to kill off the older stores and free up resources towards newer projects, Ryan said that the passion of its fans convinced it otherwise.
Image: Supplied

It was the end of an era of blurry textures, still kind of jaggy lines, and video game downloads being small enough to grab a quick cup of coffee provided that you own a fibre to the home line. When Sony announced that it would be pulling the plug on its PS3, PSP, and PS Vita digital stores, folks weren’t happy.

Sure, almost a decade of PS4 gaming had become the norm, and the PS5 had just arrived, but believe it or not there was still a health community for retro gaming on Sony’s older devices. And totally legal emulated gaming, with video games purchased through legitimate means of course. Nothing under the table here on the PSP which totally saw an official release of Pokemon Emerald on it. Hey, look a squirrel!

For those old school gaming fans despairing over never being able to play certain PS3 games without having to fork out for an expensive physical edition, fret not! Sony has decided to do a 180 on two-thirds of those plans, and keep the PS3 and PS Vita stores alive. The PSP is still scheduled to be taken out to the shed, where you’ll hear a shotgun being loaded with fresh retirement buckshot.

 
 

“Recently, we notified players that PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita devices was planned to end this summer,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a new PS blog post. “Upon further reflection, however, it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on July 2, 2021 as planned.”

While Sony originally wanted to kill off the older stores and free up resources towards newer projects, Ryan said that the passion of its fans convinced it otherwise. All’s well that ends well then, although there’s still the case of those missing game patches on PS3 to dig into.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

After 16 years, Star Wars: Republic Commando finally gets a proper collector’s edition

More than a decade and a half since the game first arrived, the classy folks over at Limited Run have slapped together a handsomely-designed drop pod ...
News
1 week ago

Cyberpunk 2077 developer believes the game will sell 'for years to come' once it’s fixed

With all hands on deck currently to fix the current mess that CDPR’s leadership pushed out, the big boss of the studio is still optimistic that ...
News
6 days ago

Fortnite Ultra Cup announced with R10,000 on the line

The group stage of the Fortnite Ultra Cup will take place from 4 to 18 April. Games will start every Sunday at 14:00 SAST, where three matches will ...
News
2 weeks ago

Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC offers new paths to Legendary loot

If you purchase the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC you’ll get a new raid boss to get obliterated by, a murder mystery to solve, and some ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy South Africa
  4. Is your smartphone ‘spying’ on you? Take the test Sci-Tech
  5. Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X