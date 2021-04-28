ACGL Cash Cups and qualifiers | 26 April to 2 May 2021

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has some nice local tournaments for gamers to enjoy. This week (26 April to 2 May 2021) they have a few qualifiers for Cash Cups, as well as a Fortnite Cash Cup going on. Here's what you need to know about ACGLs esports offerings with prize pools this week.

ACGL Cash Cups & Qualifiers

As with every other week, you should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more fun activities can be added. With that in mind, check out the Cash Cup and qualifiers available on ACGL at the time of writing.

Fortnite

Mythic Cash Cup Killrace Solos

27 April from 19:00 SAST

R250 prize pool | Winner-takes-all

PUBG: Mobile

PUBGM Squads Qualifier 2

29 April from 19:00 SAST

Top 8 qualify for Finals

Rainbow Six Siege

Siege PS Cash Cup Qualifier

1 May from 14:00 SAST

Top 2 teams qualify for Finals.

COD: Mobile Cash Cup finale

The COD: Mobile series’ finale takes place tonight, 26 April 2021. The two semifinals and finals are expected to be streamed live from 19:00 SAST. This means if you didn't make it through to the finals, you can still watch some great local action take place.

Four teams will be fighting for their share of the R2,000 prize pool, with R1,500 going to the top team, and R500 going to the runner-up. You can check out the COD: Mobile Cash Cup finals page.

Don’t forget that you can also get yourself into random draws by competing in matches on the ACGL site. Embers are awarded across all titles and can be used to enter the giveaways each month. As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server.