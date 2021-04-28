GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups and qualifiers | 26 April to 2 May 2021

28 April 2021 - 15:52 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has some nice local tournaments for gamers to enjoy. This week (26 April to 2 May 2021) they have a few qualifiers for Cash Cups, as well as a Fortnite Cash Cup going on. Here's what you need to know about ACGLs esports offerings with prize pools this week.

ACGL Cash Cups & Qualifiers

As with every other week, you should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more fun activities can be added. With that in mind, check out the Cash Cup and qualifiers available on ACGL at the time of writing.

Fortnite
PUBG: Mobile
Rainbow Six Siege

COD: Mobile Cash Cup finale

The COD: Mobile series’ finale takes place tonight, 26 April 2021. The two semifinals and finals are expected to be streamed live from 19:00 SAST. This means if you didn't make it through to the finals, you can still watch some great local action take place.

Four teams will be fighting for their share of the R2,000 prize pool, with R1,500 going to the top team, and R500 going to the runner-up. You can check out the COD: Mobile Cash Cup finals page.

Don’t forget that you can also get yourself into random draws by competing in matches on the ACGL site. Embers are awarded across all titles and can be used to enter the giveaways each month. As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server.

ATK Arena wins EGL One Season 2

Once again, ATK Arena's CS:GO squad proved they are the team to beat in the country, claiming yet another victory.
News
5 days ago

EGL One Season 2 finals taking place this weekend

If you are in the mood for some top-class South African CS:GO esports action, then you shouldn't miss out on the EGL One Season 2 finals taking place ...
News
1 week ago

ACGL Cash Cups this week

The African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) team have a number of cash cups on the agenda this week, which include the previous announced Sparkfox cash ...
News
2 weeks ago

Six Mettlestate Cash Cups this week from 12 to 17 April

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate continues to deliver an awesome variety of esports Cash Cups for local gamers to participate in.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  3. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Kim McCusker, who was dragged under a taxi, dies ‘after 10 years of pain’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X