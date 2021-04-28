Biomutant shows off its gorgeously ungritty world in latest trailer

Biomutant is an upcoming open-world action-RPG in which you play as a majestic little mutant on a mission to save the Tree of Life from creeping pollution and a variety of other threats, one of which could be you, since you get to decide how you want this whole thing to play out. There are also a number of factions to ally with or obliterate, depending on your mood – it’s sort of like Cyberpunk 2077 but fluffy and adorable, with more character creation options.

As the name would suggest, you get to alter your character as you progress, changing your abilities, and looks, with new mutations and bio-mechanical additions to suit the situation.

After many delays, Biomutant finally launches for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on 25 May.