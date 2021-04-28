Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 26 April to 2 May 2021

Another week means another bunch of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate to enjoy. South African gamers can once again expect a variety of esports titles in the Mettlestate Cash Cups for this week. Here's what you need to know.

Mettlestate Cash Cup details

Local gamers can take part in five Cash Cups this week simply by heading to the Mettlestate website and signing up for one or all of the tournaments without issue. While registration is free, there’s a prize pool of R1,000 up for grabs for all of these cups.

Check out the details of each of these Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place in the week of 26 April to 2 May 2021 below. There’s always a chance the tournament organizer can add even more, so check the Mettlestate events page daily.

Dota 2 Cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers taking place on Monday, 26 April at 18:00 SAST.

Apex Legends Cup - Trios tournament open to PC and console gamers taking place on Tuesday, 27 April at 18:00 SAST.

Brawlhalla Cup - 1v1 tournament open to PC and console gamers taking place on Wednesday, 28 April at 18:00 SAST.

F1 2020 Cup - Race open to PC gamers taking place on Thursday, 29 April at 18:00 SAST.

Black Ops Cold War Cup - 4v4 tournament for PC and console gamers taking place on Saturday, 1 May at 12:00 SAST.

All of these Cash Cups have the following prize pool distribution:

1st place – R500

2nd place – R300

3rd place – R200

Good luck to all the teams and players participating in the weekly Mettlestate Cash Cups. It's great to see the organizer bringing this diverse lineup of tournaments to South African gamers weekly.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.