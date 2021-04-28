GamersLIVE

Esports

Mettlestate Cash Cups this week | 26 April to 2 May 2021

28 April 2021 - 15:56 By Wessel Minnie
Good luck to all the teams and players participating in the weekly Mettlestate Cash Cups.
Good luck to all the teams and players participating in the weekly Mettlestate Cash Cups.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Another week means another bunch of Cash Cups from South African tournament organizer Mettlestate to enjoy. South African gamers can once again expect a variety of esports titles in the Mettlestate Cash Cups for this week. Here's what you need to know.

Mettlestate Cash Cup details

Local gamers can take part in five Cash Cups this week simply by heading to the Mettlestate website and signing up for one or all of the tournaments without issue. While registration is free, there’s a prize pool of R1,000 up for grabs for all of these cups.

Check out the details of each of these Mettlestate Cash Cups taking place in the week of 26 April to 2 May 2021 below. There’s always a chance the tournament organizer can add even more, so check the Mettlestate events page daily.

  • Dota 2 Cup - 5v5 tournament open to PC gamers taking place on Monday, 26 April at 18:00 SAST.
  • Apex Legends Cup - Trios tournament open to PC and console gamers taking place on Tuesday, 27 April at 18:00 SAST.
  • Brawlhalla Cup - 1v1 tournament open to PC and console gamers taking place on Wednesday, 28 April at 18:00 SAST.
  • F1 2020 Cup - Race open to PC gamers taking place on Thursday, 29 April at 18:00 SAST.
  • Black Ops Cold War Cup - 4v4 tournament for PC and console gamers taking place on Saturday, 1 May at 12:00 SAST.

All of these Cash Cups have the following prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place – R500
  • 2nd place – R300
  • 3rd place – R200

Good luck to all the teams and players participating in the weekly Mettlestate Cash Cups. It's great to see the organizer bringing this diverse lineup of tournaments to South African gamers weekly.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

ATK Arena wins EGL One Season 2

Once again, ATK Arena's CS:GO squad proved they are the team to beat in the country, claiming yet another victory.
News
5 days ago

ACGL Cash Cups this week

The African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) team have a number of cash cups on the agenda this week, which include the previous announced Sparkfox cash ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cyberpunk 2077 developer believes the game will sell 'for years to come' once it’s fixed

With all hands on deck currently to fix the current mess that CDPR’s leadership pushed out, the big boss of the studio is still optimistic that ...
News
1 week ago

HenryG parts ways with Cloud9 as the Colossus falls

Late last month it was announced that Cloud9 have put their CS:GO division on hold. The organization placed all the current players on the bench.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  2. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  3. Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA' South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Kim McCusker, who was dragged under a taxi, dies ‘after 10 years of pain’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X