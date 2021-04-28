GamersLIVE

Sony has been quietly investing in more PS5 exclusives

28 April 2021 - 16:05 By Darryn Bonthuys
The PS5 launched with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a Demon’s Souls remake
Image: Supplied

PlayStation made a name for itself with first-party games in the 2010s, but what does the future hold for the brand? The PS5 launched with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a Demon’s Souls remake, this month will see Housemarque’s Returnal hit the scene, June has Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, and then there’s Horizon: Forbidden West arriving in late 2021.

Looking even further beyond, Sony’s first-party offerings appear to be a bit slim. Days Gone 2 isn’t happening, but God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 are on the horizon. Speaking to Nikkei via VGC’s translations, SIE boss Jim Ryan has claimed that the PS5 will eclipse the PS4 when it comes to exclusive games.  “We have been quietly but steadily investing in high-quality games for PlayStation, and we will make sure that the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before,” Ryan said.

We have repeatedly engaged in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the US. We will not rule out that option in the future.

With Insomniac now a Sony first-party studio, more Spider-Man content is inevitable. There’s also a rumoured The Last of Us remake coming from developer Naughty Dog, but pour one out for The Order 1886 and DriveClub, games which paved the way for Sony’s first-party reputation of excellence. Shame, I could do with a proper sequel to DriveClub.

 
 

“It is important for us to provide software that fits the Japanese gaming community, and PS5 has included a lot of software from Japanese developers since its early stages,” Ryan added. “We will continue to strengthen our ties with Japanese developers and release content for PS5 that fits the Japanese market.”

More importantly, when is Sony finally going to make a sequel to Jet Li’s PS2 magnum opus, Rise to Honour? I demand it, dammit!

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

