Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut includes a deleted scene that makes its worst character more relatable

The beauty of Borderlands, is that each of its main characters can be summed up in a mere pairing of words. Claptrap? Unappreciated hero. Lilith? Fiery authority. Maya? Very dead. Marcus? NO REFUNDS. And then there’s the newest addition to the Borderlands cast, Ava. How do you sum her character up? F**cking terrible.

It’s no secret that Ava is seen as an aggravating and terrible character in Borderlands. That’s saying something considering that none of the characters are saints to begin with, but Ava’s role as a bratty inheritor of Maya’s Siren powers and eventually the spaceship Sanctuary III would have made sense if the character showed some actual growth through the course of Borderlands 3.