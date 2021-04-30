New Lost Soul Aside gameplay has big action and music from DMC 5’s composer

Today is probably the first time you’ve even heard of Lost Souls Aside, but after you see the video footage below? It’s probably going to be on your radar, especially if you’re the kind of gamer who gets a kick from over-the-top action and big beastly battles. Quick history lesson: The last time Lost Soul Aside was in the news was back in 2018, but since then the game and its studio Ultizero Games have been very busy.

In the gameplay video below, there’s 18 minutes of new content to sink your teeth into, music from Devil May 5 composer Cody Matthew is on combat soundtrack duty, and there’s a dragon.