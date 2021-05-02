Register now for potential early access to The Witcher: Monster Slayer

The Witcher: Monster Slayer sees you embodying a witcher and wandering around the neighbourhood, having AR battles with whatever beasties you come across, for fun and profit. It’s a bit like Pokémon GO, but you’re killing the monsters instead of imprisoning them and forcing them into combat like some sort of maniac.

Want to get involved? Register for early access and you may be selected as a Monster Slayer guinea pig before the soft-launch on Google Play. You just need to enter your Google account email and identify which Android phone you have.

The game will be available to iOS users when it launches officially, for devices running iOS 12 or higher.