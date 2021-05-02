Register now for potential early access to The Witcher: Monster Slayer
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is getting an early access soft-launch for Android users and you can finally get involved.
It’s been a little while since we last heard from the upcoming mobile game set in CD Projekt Red’s Witcher universe, but it looks like an official release of The Witcher: Monster Slayer can’t be far away if they’re opening up for global early access (it’s already available to players in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Russia). In fact, it’s due to soft-launch some time around June/July.
This summer, your hunt begins in The Witcher: Monster Slayer!— The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) April 22, 2021
We’re opening up registration for an early-access soft launch phase of the game on the Google Play Store.
Right now, Android users can register for the early access opportunity here: https://t.co/03mkIQu5TE pic.twitter.com/i1hCgLB3J1
The Witcher: Monster Slayer sees you embodying a witcher and wandering around the neighbourhood, having AR battles with whatever beasties you come across, for fun and profit. It’s a bit like Pokémon GO, but you’re killing the monsters instead of imprisoning them and forcing them into combat like some sort of maniac.
Want to get involved? Register for early access and you may be selected as a Monster Slayer guinea pig before the soft-launch on Google Play. You just need to enter your Google account email and identify which Android phone you have.
The game will be available to iOS users when it launches officially, for devices running iOS 12 or higher.