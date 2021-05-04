DreamHack Masters Spring 2021: What you need to know

GamersLIVE

Just as the dust settles on Funspark ULTI 2020 Europe Final (which saw Extra Salt taking second-place), another big CS:GO esports tournament begins this week. We are, of course, talking about DreamHack Masters Spring 2021, which Extra Salt qualified for back in March.

Some of the top teams in the world will be competing at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021. With some top tier CS:GO action to watch this week, we've got you covered with a viewer's guide to DreamHack Masters Spring 2021.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 details

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 will run from this Thursday, 29 April until 9 May 2021. There's a prize pool of $250,000 (roughly R3,6 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate) a well as a tonne of ESL Pro Tour points up for grabs.

This tournament features 16 of the best CS:GO teams in the world, and will start with a group stage running from 29 April to 1 May 2021. The tournament kicks off each day at 12:00 SAST (midday) and is expected to feature some amazing CS:GO action, as well as great coverage from DreamHack.

The group stage will see the sixteen teams divided into two groups of eight. This stage of the competition features a GSL-style double-elimination bracket for each group. The first round of matches in the group stage will be best-of-one, with all following matches being best-of-three.

Group A teams:
  • Gambit Esports
  • Team Fiend
  • Team Spirit
  • G2 Esports
  • Natus Vincere
  • mousesports
  • FaZe Clan
  • Virtus.pro
Group B teams:
  • Astralis
  • Extra Salt
  • Complexity
  • Team Vitality
  • FURIA Esports
  • BIG
  • Heroic
  • paiN Gaming

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs stage of the tournament. The winner of each group will advance to the semifinals of the playoffs. The 2nd place in each group will qualify as the High Seed in the quarterfinals, while the 3rd place team in each group will qualify as the Low Seed in the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal matches at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 will be best-of-three, while the grand finals will be best-of-five. Playoffs will take place in a single-elimination bracket format.

You can catch all the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 CS:GO esports action on the official ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. Remember, a day's worth of matches begin at 12:00 SAST (midday), so don't miss out.

For the Extra Salt fans out there, they will be playing their opening match against Danish powerhouse team Astralis on 29 April at 14:20 SAST. It will be interesting to see how Astralis does following their star AWPer, Nicolai "Dev1ce" Reedtz leaving the organization for NIP recently. This might just give Extra Salt a good shot, especially after their recent performance at the Funspark Ulti 2020 Europe Final.

If you're keen to find out more about the teams competing, head over to Matthew Stott's preview of the series.

