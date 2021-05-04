Game Review | Returnal – Alien resurrection

And yet there’s still more to Returnal’s design that deserves to be praised. After launching in November, the PS5 hasn’t been short of games but it has been dry when it comes to those killer titles that will truly define what this console is capable of. Returnal is an oasis in the current exclusives desert, a title which may not appear to have the AAA budget of your gods of war or horizons with zero dawn, but it certainly does feel like a big-budget experience wrapped up in a humble and focused frame.

In typical Housemarque fashion, the energy of this game is translated into the visuals which explode with some of the best particle effects in the business and will tickle the fancy of anyone who loves the tactile technology of tomorrow as seen in films such as Alien or Event Horizon. Selene herself has a number of small details at any given moment, the tentacle technology on each monster is impressive, and the worlds you’ll visit truly do feel alien in design.