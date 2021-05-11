GamersLIVE

Esports

ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week | 10 to 16 May

11 May 2021 - 11:41 By Wessel Minnie
There are four cups with some cash prizes to look forward to this week.
There are four cups with some cash prizes to look forward to this week.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central 

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has something going on for local gamers to participate in. Just last week, they announced the R5,000 Fortnite Solo Series and this week, there are four nice Cash Cups to enter as well. Here's what you need to know about the ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week.

ACGL Cash Cups: Important Details

Fans of South African esport should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more activities can be added throughout the week. At the time of writing, there are four cups with some cash prizes to look forward to this week. The lineup of titles offer great diversity, so there's a little something for everyone to enjoy.

With that in mind, check out the Cash Cupsavailable on ACGL for the week of 10 to 16 May 2021.

By just participating in any matches on the ACGL site, you can also get yourself into some random draws for prizes by earning embers. Embers are awarded across all titles and can be used to enter the giveaways each month.

If you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server.

FIFAe Nations Qualifier standings

The South African team featured Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi on PlayStation and Kaylan Moodley on Xbox. After a tough weekend of matches which saw the team ...
News
1 day ago

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021: What you need to know

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 is running from Thursday, 29 April until 9 May 2021. There's a prize pool of $250,000 (roughly R3,6 million at the ...
News
6 days ago

Game Review | Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise wasn’t a game I’d expected to fall head over heels in love with. I wasn’t even really expecting to like it, to be honest, because ...
News
1 week ago

Sony has been quietly investing in more PS5 exclusives

PlayStation made a name for itself with first-party games in the 2010s, but what does the future hold for the brand?
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. An edited version of King Goodwill Zwelithini's will News
  4. ‘No ulterior motives’ as Mogoeng exits early News
  5. Man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X