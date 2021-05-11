ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week | 10 to 16 May

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) always has something going on for local gamers to participate in. Just last week, they announced the R5,000 Fortnite Solo Series and this week, there are four nice Cash Cups to enter as well. Here's what you need to know about the ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week.

ACGL Cash Cups: Important Details

Fans of South African esport should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more activities can be added throughout the week. At the time of writing, there are four cups with some cash prizes to look forward to this week. The lineup of titles offer great diversity, so there's a little something for everyone to enjoy.

With that in mind, check out the Cash Cupsavailable on ACGL for the week of 10 to 16 May 2021.

By just participating in any matches on the ACGL site, you can also get yourself into some random draws for prizes by earning embers. Embers are awarded across all titles and can be used to enter the giveaways each month.

If you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server.