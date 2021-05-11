Tom Clancy’s The Division universe expands with new games and a movie

Ubisoft is expanding its Tom Clancy’s The Division universe over a number of multimedia projects, including a new free-to-play game, a mobile port, and a Netflix film.

According to a recent blog post by Ubisoft, we can expect a whole bunch of new ways to absorb The Division franchise in the near and distant future. Closest to launch is Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a new, free-to-play game set in The Division universe. We don’t know much about it, other than that it’s being developed by Ubisoft’s Red Storm studio and that it will be a standalone game from an “all new perspective”, so you won’t need to have played the previous games in the series (battle royale, anyone?). Heartland is due out some time towards the end of the year, potentially early 2022.

Then, there’s some new content for The Division 2, including a new game mode and new ways to level your agent. That’s also due out towards the end of the year. Following that, there’s a mobile port of The Division in the works that we know next to nothing about.

But that’s not all, after all the game stuff, we can “look forward” to a novel and a film adaptation. The Netflix film, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice), stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain and is based on the events of the original game. The synopsis according to Ubisoft:

"The Division is set in the near future, where a virus is spread via paper money on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York. By Christmas, what’s left of society has descended into chaos. A group of civilians, trained to operate in catastrophic times, are activated to save who and what remains."

Prep for ‘splosions.