Amazon still trying to get into this whole games thing with New World

Amazon Games latest attempt to make a video game happen is the much-delayed New World. And now it’s got a whole new trailer and everything.

Amazon is having a hard time trying to break into the video games bizniz. First, Crucible shuffled quietly out of existence, then they cancelled their Lord of the Rings MMO, so now maybe third time’s the charm with New World.

New World is an open-world MMO in which you play as a 17th century-ish adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Forage, craft, and fight your way to glory as you journey through its mysterious regions. There are no classes, so you’ll gain skill in whatever you happen to be doing the most. Want to master the axe? Use axes a lot. Want to be good at crafting? Craft more. Join a faction for bonus benefits.