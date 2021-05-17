Amazon still trying to get into this whole games thing with New World
Amazon Games latest attempt to make a video game happen is the much-delayed New World. And now it’s got a whole new trailer and everything.
Amazon is having a hard time trying to break into the video games bizniz. First, Crucible shuffled quietly out of existence, then they cancelled their Lord of the Rings MMO, so now maybe third time’s the charm with New World.
New World is an open-world MMO in which you play as a 17th century-ish adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Forage, craft, and fight your way to glory as you journey through its mysterious regions. There are no classes, so you’ll gain skill in whatever you happen to be doing the most. Want to master the axe? Use axes a lot. Want to be good at crafting? Craft more. Join a faction for bonus benefits.
Join the fight for Aeternum on August 31, 2021 and discover the supernatural wonders that await around every corner. Pre-order now to join the Closed Beta on July 20th.
Speaking of axes, New World combat features both PvP and PvE violence, from regular fights amongst your fellow humans to (literal) monster invasions and epic 50v50 wars over territory. Combat is meant to be fluid and skill-based, with multiple fighting styles to learn and perfect for melee, ranged, and magic attacks.
If that’s not your deal, there’s Expeditions, instanced dungeons for up to five players (level 25 and up) that let you explore the story of Aeternum by solving puzzles and defeating challenging foes for loot and glory. Or just become a land baron and farm carrots all day – you do you.
New World is currently due to launch on 31 August for PC (Steam).
This article was brought to you by NAG