Ekasi Esports Chess Series with R15,000 prize pool detailed

17 May 2021 - 11:26 By Wessel Minnie
South Africa’s mobile communications leader is partnering with local gaming, esports and mobile entertainment brand Ekasi Esports in a series of tournament that will feature a R50 000 prize pool.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

South African esports organization Ekasi Esports has a Chess series starting this month, and there's a huge prize pool of R15,000 up for grabs during the event. This is a multi-stage tournament series powered by Vodacom World. Here's what we know so far about the Ekasi Esports Chess Series.

Ekasi Esports Chess Series details

While details are a bit scarce about the Chess Series, we do know that registration is completely free. At the time of writing, registration has already been closed, despite the tournament page saying registrations close on 16 May 2021. You can check out the Ekasi Esports Chess Series registration page on the organization's website.

The exact prize pool distribution is currently unknown, however Ekasi Esports stated via Twitter that you "stand a chance to win a share of R15 000 + weekly prizes by taking part."

If the Ekasi Esports Chess Series is anything like the Garena Free Fire series, you should be able to register for the next week of play when it opens up again. Therefore, we advise Chess players to keep a close eye on the organization's social media accounts. 

The schedule for the Chess Series is:

  • Weekly League Starts: 23 May 2021, 15:00
  • League Ends: 11 July 2021, 17:00
  • Play-offs Start: 18 July 2021, 15:00
  • Grand Finals: 01 August 2021, 15:00

For updates on the Chess Series powered by Vodacom World, as well as the Garena Free Fire and FIFA 21 Series, follow the organization on Twitter, visit their website, and tune in for tournament broadcasts on their YouTube channel.

 

