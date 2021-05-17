GamersLIVE

Ubisoft to focus on more free-to-play titles going forward

17 May 2021 - 10:57 By Christine King
Ubisoft's Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale shooter from the developer of Rainbow Six Siege.
Ubisoft's Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale shooter from the developer of Rainbow Six Siege.
Image: Supplied

Ubisoft just had their full-year earnings call and it seems they want to focus on more “high-end” free-to-play titles with “AAA ambitions over the long term”.

According to VGC, Ubisoft’s recent earnings call involved discussions about becoming less reliant on the AAA titles they’re known for in favour of focussing more on free-to-play titles of similar quality. Apparently, premium titles just aren’t a sure deal when it comes to value creation any more. Understandable, Apex Legends is due to pull in a sweet $500 million for EA this year even though nobody has to pay anything to play it.

"It is indeed no longer a proper indication of our value creation dynamics. For example, our expectation for Just Dance and Riders Republic are consistent with some of the industry’s AAA performers."

This doesn’t mean Ubisoft is going to stop making premium AAA games entirely, they’re unlikely to abandon beloved franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

"This is purely a financial communication evolution and doesn’t change the fact that we continue to expect a high cadence of content delivery including powerful premium and free-to-play new releases."

Ubisoft has already ventured into free-to-play territory with underperforming battle royale Hyper Scape, but they’re hoping upcoming The Division: Heartland will really show off their intentions for high quality free-to-play games.

"In terms of Heartland, the way we think about building the audience reach growth for our biggest franchises, so starting with The Division, is to come with high quality free-to-play games."

Since they want to, at least initially, link these future free-to-play titles to existing franchises, don’t be surprised to see a free-to-play Assassin’s Creed in the future (battle royale assassins, anyone?).

This article was brought to you by NAG

Sony has 25 new games in development, PS5 production to be ramped up

In interview with PlayStation Studios head and Guerrilla Games co-founder Hermen Hulst said that there are over 25 PS5 games in development, half of ...
News
2 days ago

Cyberpunk 2077 developer believes the game will sell 'for years to come' once it’s fixed

With all hands on deck currently to fix the current mess that CDPR’s leadership pushed out, the big boss of the studio is still optimistic that ...
News
1 month ago

Game Review: It Takes Two

It Takes Two introduces protagonists May and Cody, a wife and husband who’ve decided to split so that’s an unconventional narrative hook for a video ...
News
2 weeks ago

ATK Arena wins EGL One Season 2

Once again, ATK Arena's CS:GO squad proved they are the team to beat in the country, claiming yet another victory.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X