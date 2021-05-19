GamersLIVE

ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week | 17 to 23 May 2021

19 May 2021 - 10:20 By Wessel Minnie
Fans of South African esport should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more activities can be added throughout the week.
This article was brought to you by Esports Central

There's always something going on over at South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), and this week, there are a few Cash Cups for local gamers to compete in, alongside several other tournaments. Here's what you need to know about the ACGL Cash Cups taking place this week.

ACGL Cash Cups - Important details

Fans of South African esport should always keep an eye on the ACGL tournament page, as more activities can be added throughout the week. At the time of writing, there are three cups with some cash prizes to look forward to this week. These cups are all free to enter. Squads have already qualified for the PUBG: Mobile one.

With that in mind, check out the Cash Cupsavailable on ACGL for the week of 17 to 23 May 2021. All times are in SAST.

  • Clash Royale Cash Cup - Starts on Monday, 17 May at 18:00. 1v1 tournament with a double-elimination bracket format. First place gets R250.
  • Sparkfox Cash Cup Rocket League Trios - Starts on Sunday, 23 May at 14:00. 3v3 tournament with a double-elimination bracket format. First place gets R600, second place gets R400.
  • PUBG Mobile Squads Finals - Starts on Thursday, 20 May at 19:00. Quads tournament with Battle Royale format. 1st place gets R2,000, 2nd place gets R1,000, 3rd place gets R600 and 4th place gets R400.

Remember, just by participating in any matches on the ACGL site, you can also get yourself into some random draws for prizes by earning embers. Embers are awarded across all titles and can be used to enter the giveaways each month.

If you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server.

